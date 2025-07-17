From Kenneth Udeh, Enugu

In a significant shake-up of the Enugu State Executive Council, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has announced the nomination of six individuals for appointment as commissioners, even as the state’s Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Industry, Hon. Adaora Chukwu, tendered her resignation.

The governor’s nominations, forwarded to the Enugu State House of Assembly for confirmation, were announced via a public service statement released on Thursday, July 17, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia. The nominees are:

– Engr. Benjamin Osita Okoh

– Prof. Benedeth Ekwutosi Okoli

– Eyinna Franklin Ogbonna

– Dr. Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo

– Prof. George Ugwu

– Ben Collins Ndu Jr.

In a related move, Governor Mbah also approved the appointment of Dr. Godwin Anigbo, mni, as the new Head of Service for Enugu State.

The appointment, according to the SSG, takes immediate effect. These changes are part of what the administration describes as “a continued effort to strengthen governance and ensure efficient service delivery across the state.”[](https://www.akelicious.net/governor-mbah-nominates-six-commissioners-appoints-new-head-of-service)

However, Thursday’s announcement was followed closely by the resignation of Hon. Adaora Chukwu, who until now served as the Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Industry. Her resignation has drawn public attention given both her prominent role and political heritage.

Chukwu, daughter of former Enugu State Governor Sullivan Chime, announced her departure via a formal statement:

“I wish to officially inform the public that I have resigned from my role as Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry in Enugu State. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve and for the support I received throughout my tenure. I extend my best wishes to His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah, and the entire State Government as they continue to drive progress in our dear state.”

Chukwu was among the 20 commissioners appointed by Governor Mbah in August 2023, shortly after his inauguration. Her departure after just over a year in office has sparked speculation, though sources close to the administration suggest the decision was based on personal, rather than political, considerations.[](https://von.gov.ng/enugu-state-governor-swears-in-20-newly-appointed-commissioners/)

A senior official who spoke anonymously to *The Sun* explained, saying: “That’s not something everyone feels obliged to explain in public.”

The source further dismissed any insinuation of internal conflict, stressing the cordial relationship between Governor Mbah and Chukwu’s father, Sullivan Chime, a key supporter of Mbah’s campaign during the 2023 elections.

“Knowing she’s Sullivan Chime’s daughter, and given the close ties between Chime and Governor Mbah, it’s hard to believe anyone would treat her unfairly. This resignation appears to be a dignified personal decision, not fallout from political friction.”

The development, while unexpected, has been met with grace from both the former commissioner and the state government. Political observers say the prompt nomination of new commissioners may be aimed at maintaining the momentum of Governor Mbah’s transformation agenda.

As the state awaits confirmation of the new nominees, attention remains on the evolving dynamics within the Mbah administration, particularly how the incoming officials will contribute to the vision of a more efficient and responsive governance structure in Enugu State.