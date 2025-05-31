… Confirms demolition of suspect’s mansions

The Enugu State government has reacted to the arrest of the fleeing suspected ritualist and kidnap kingpin, Obi Levi Obieze, by men and officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service along the Badagry-Seme Road, commending the vigilance of the officers.

The government, which also disclosed that the suspect’s mansions at his Umumba Ndiagu country home in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State have already been demolished by the authorities on Tuesday in line with extant laws of Enugu State regarding property linked to kidnapping.

Reinforcing this, a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, on Friday, assured that the suspect would face the full weight of the law.

“The Enugu State government received with delight the news of the arrest of the fugitive suspected kidnap kingpin and ritualist, Levi Obieze, by the officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“This arrest has further strengthened our hands in our bid to ensure that justice is served on all the persons involved in the gory incidents of abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killings linked to the suspect.

“As usual, the Enugu State government has already demolished the property in his country home on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in line with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State, regarding property linked to kidnapping.”

The government equally commended the vigilance of the community members, civilian and state security operatives for bursting the crime, saying it would not condone the acts of criminality under any guise. “This administration will not condone any form of criminality in our communities under any guise.

Therefore, this is also a call on community leaders – traditional rulers, Presidents-General of Town Unions, Neighbourhood Watch, among others, to be watchful and report such persons to government and security agencies. Those who cover up for such criminals will also be treated as accomplices,” it concluded.