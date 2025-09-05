From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in his Eid-El-Maulud message to residents of the FCT, has emphasised unity, compassion, and civic duty as they commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

In his official message, Minister Wike described the occasion as “a time when we reflect on [the Prophet’s] teachings of peace, compassion, and unity.” He urged residents to embrace the spirit of togetherness that transcends religious and cultural differences.

“Eid-el Maulud is not just a celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad; it is an opportunity for us to come together as residents of the FCT to uphold our commitment to values of acceptance, love and kindness that the Prophet preached,” Wike said.

The minister praised the diverse population of the FCT, highlighting their role in fostering harmony and progress. “Our strength lies in our unity, and our progress depends on our ability to live in harmony with one another,” he noted.

He also commended residents for their “unwavering commitment to peace and harmony,” thanking them for their cooperation and support since the present administration took office. He extended gratitude to law enforcement agencies, healthcare workers, and other essential service providers for their dedicated efforts in maintaining safety and ensuring the smooth running of the city.

Reaffirming the administration’s dedication to improving residents’ quality of life, the FCT Minister promised continued investments in infrastructure, healthcare, security, and emergency response services.

“We are committed to infrastructure development to improve connectivity and accessibility across the FCT, expanding access to quality medical care, and ensuring a safer environment for residents and visitors alike,” Wike asserted.

He encouraged residents to actively foster community spirit by “extending a hand of friendship” to neighbors regardless of background, and to participate in initiatives that promote social cohesion and economic growth.

The minister also called on citizens to fulfill their societal responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of obeying traffic laws, paying taxes, and engaging in civic activities.

In closing, Wike asked residents to pray for the success of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting appreciation for the President’s support of FCT development efforts.

“May this Eid-el-Maulud bring you and your families peace, prosperity, and happiness. Let us strive to emulate the virtues of the Prophet Muhammad in our daily lives, fostering a society where everyone thrives in peace and security,” he concluded.