From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have begun investigating 30 suspected internet fraudsters arrested at a “Yahoo” training school, known as Hustle Kingdom (HK), in Benin City.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, announced on Tuesday that the suspects were apprehended by officers of the 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, at their hideout and handed over to the EFCC on Monday, April 28, for further investigation.

Oyewale revealed that the “Yahoo” school resembled a conventional computer school, equipped with desktop computers, workstations, and other computer accessories. He noted that a compartment stocked with various fetish items was also discovered at the site.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Corolla car, phones, laptops, and an MP3 player,” he said.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed,” Oyewale added.