From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters at Atimbo and Lemna Trailer Park areas of Calabar in Cross River State.

Six others were arrested on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Idoro in Akwa Ibom State for their alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that the suspects were arrested in different sting operations following actionable intelligence linking them with alleged internet-related fraud.

According to Oyewale, “Items recovered from them include three exotic cars, 31 mobile phones, and five laptops.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”