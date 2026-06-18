Ebonyi APC chairmanship candidate Osborn Umahi backs Tinubu’s re-election bid

Ebonyi State politician and All Progressives Congress chairmanship candidate for Ohaozara Local Government Area, Osborn Nweze Umahi, has declared support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi made the declaration during a solidarity rally held at the PA Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Ebonyi State, where political leaders, party members and supporters gathered in support of the President.

The rally was led by Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Speaking at the event, Umahi said the state was backing Tinubu’s second-term bid and the administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“The people of Ebonyi State, led by Governor Francis Nwifuru, gathered in solidarity at PA Ngele Oruta Township Stadium to declare support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Ebonyi is fully in support of the Ebonyi for PBAT movement,” he said.

Umahi recently emerged as the APC candidate for the forthcoming Ohaozara Local Government chairmanship election.

He said his decision to seek elective office was driven by a desire to contribute to governance at the grassroots level.

“My entry into politics wasn’t just a personal choice; it was an answer to a collective call from a community that wants to see modern, proactive governance,” he said.

The local government elections in Ebonyi State are expected to hold later this year.