Drake shatters hip-hop records with triple album surprise

Canadian rap superstar Drake has sent shockwaves through the global music industry after releasing three full-length albums at the same time in a move many fans and analysts are calling one of the boldest releases in hip-hop history.

The projects; Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, dropped simultaneously at midnight on May 15, delivering a combined 43 tracks and nearly two-and-a-half hours of new music across rap, R&B, dancehall and experimental sounds.

Drake unveiled the surprise release during the closing moments of his “Iceman Episode 4” livestream on Thursday night. Fans initially expected the rollout of a single album before the rapper stunned viewers by announcing that all three projects would arrive together.

The biggest attention has centred on Iceman, an 18-track rap-focused album featuring appearances from Future, 21 Savage and Molly Santana. The project contains several emotionally charged tracks and lyrical shots linked to Drake’s long-running rivalry with Kendrick Lamar following their explosive 2024 rap feud.

Maid of Honour explores a more melodic and upbeat direction, blending dance-ready sounds with contributions from Sexyy Red, Central Cee and Popcaan. On Habibti, Drake shifts into moodier territory, experimenting with softer R&B production alongside collaborators including PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The release comes just days after Drake made Billboard history by becoming the first artist to have three albums spend more than 520 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. His classic projects Take Care, Nothing Was the Same and Views all achieved the milestone this week.

Early streaming numbers suggest the new projects are already dominating digital platforms. Within hours of release, Drake reportedly occupied the top three spots on Apple Music’s US album rankings, while fans flooded social media with reactions, lyric breakdowns and debates over the ambitious rollout.

Some listeners praised the triple release as a statement of dominance from one of music’s biggest streaming figures, while critics argued that the sheer volume of material raised fresh questions about quality control in the streaming era.

Still, the move has once again reinforced Drake’s ability to command global attention and shape music conversations almost instantly.

The release marks his first major solo project since For All the Dogs in 2023 and follows his collaborative 2025 effort with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

With summer approaching and streaming numbers already surging, Drake’s triple album gamble appears set to dominate charts, playlists and online conversations for weeks.