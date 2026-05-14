From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of Friday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections for the 2027 general elections, a House of Representatives aspirant of the party in Ekiti State, Barr. Victor Olumuyiwa Kolade, popularly known as VOK, has called on the leadership of the party to ensure a level playing field in the interest of the party.

The aspirant, who is contesting to represent Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II comprising Ijero, Efon and Ekiti West Local Government Areas, warned against any electoral manipulation during the election. He stressed that any attempt to work against other aspirants and favour a particular aspirant could destabilise the party and affect its internal democracy.

Kolade made the remarks on Thursday during an interaction with members of the Ekiti State Correspondents’ Chapel in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state.

The legal practitioner and former Special Adviser on Social Investment Programmes under former Governor Kayode Fayemi expressed concern over attempts by some political interests to suppress dissenting voices within the party in the state.

He alleged that during campaigns some of his supporters were attacked and are currently in detention. According to him, six of his followers were invited by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) following a petition written against them for allegedly refusing to support a purported preferred aspirant, Oladapo Karounwi.

He said the detained supporters were compelled to sign affidavits pledging loyalty to Karounwi before their release could be considered.

He condemned the attack and questioned the legality of such actions, insisting that supporting a preferred aspirant within a political party was a constitutional right and not a criminal offence.

He said, “Karounwi has been telling people that that result will be written and that the people’s votes will not count. We have heard allegations that some people want to write results. They should not try it. It is an expensive joke.

“My message to the party is simple, they should remember that we all belong to the same party and that we all contributed resources to build it.

“If they want the party to move forward, they should create a level playing field for everybody. APC leaders should allow justice, equity and unity to prevail, which are part of the party’s constitution.

“They should not insist on endorsing one aspirant. Electoral law is clear, where there is no consensus, everyone should go to the field.”

Speaking on the attack and detention of his supporters, he said,

“In politics, people use the governor’s name and government machinery to oppress other aspirants. Some of my supporters in Ikole-Ekiti were arrested and detained over allegations of acting against party supremacy. I don’t know what section of the criminal code says disobeying party supremacy is an offence.

“There was a day I wanted to campaign in Ipole-Iloro. Around 4:00 a.m., I got information that there was an order from above that I should not enter the town to campaign.

“Before we arrived, I heard that someone close to the governor had been calling party executives and instructing them not to attend my campaign.

“Later, when Governor Oyebanji was campaigning in Aramoko, my supporters prepared to attend wearing VOK caps and T-shirts. Supporters of Karounwi confronted them and tried to stop them from going.

“One of the women who met me later had a swollen mouth, confirming she was assaulted during the confrontation. So, the next thing that they saw was that they got a letter from the Civilian Joint Task Force saying that six of them should make themselves available at their office.

“The complaint in that petition was that those people have refused to obey party supremacy. If they say they are interested in A and not interested in B, that is not a criminal offence. At the end of the day, they made them swear to an affidavit.

“The leader of the team told the Kabiyesi that the arrested individuals should swear to the affidavit, saying that he was going to show Mr Governor the affidavit.

“But I wonder why it will come to this. Because we are members of the same party. I don’t know why it should come to this.”

Kolade disclosed that his decision to contest for the seat was based on his desire to provide properly structured empowerment capable of creating long-term impact on the constituents.

He maintained that many empowerment programmes fail because they do not align with the actual needs and vocations of beneficiaries.

Kolade also highlighted his contributions to the APC at the grassroots, including payment of school fees for party members, medical assistance and regular distribution of materials and support items across wards in the constituency.

Reacting, the Spokesperson of the APC in Ekiti State, Segun Dipe, dismissed claims that the party or Governor Biodun Oyebanji has endorsed any aspirant ahead of the forthcoming National Assembly elections, insisting that the ruling party remains committed to internal democracy and a level playing field for all contestants.

Speaking on the ongoing political activities within the party, Dipe said the APC had not taken any official position regarding the candidacy of any aspirant contesting for National Assembly seats in the state.

“Our party, regarding the National Assembly elections, has not taken any position regarding the candidacy. We are a party with democratic tenets. We believe in democracy. People have the right to endorse whoever they want, but there must be a level playing ground.

“We are conscious of June 20 governorship election ahead of us and we will not allow anything to affect our search for 500,000 votes. We need a unified homestead and that is why we will ensure smooth conduct of the coming National Assembly elections.

“Mr Governor has never at any time told me to go out and say that he has preferred candidates and that is why democracy thrive in our party,” he concluded.