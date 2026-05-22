The Borno State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso has urged the public not to make jokes about weapons, bombs or criminal activities at security checkpoints.

This was one of security tips given by the police spokesman in a Facebook post on Thursday.

It comes amid the controversy generated by ASP Newton Isokpehi of the Anambra State Police Command, who threatened to shoot anyone who films him on duty.

In a Thursday statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), the Nigeria Police Force condemned Isokpehi’s action as “unacceptable and unprofessional”, emphasising that citizens have the right to lawfully film policemen on duty, provided such recording does not obstruct operations, compromise safety, or interfere with lawful police activities.

Amid the controversy, Daso released a list of things not to do around checkpoints.

They are:

1. Don’t speed towards a checkpoint.

2. Don’t make phone calls while approaching or being attended to.

3. Roll down your windows so officers can clearly see the interior of the vehicle.

4. Don’t keep your car stereo volume too loud.

5. Don’t keep the vehicle too dark at night; switch on the inner light when necessary.

6. Don’t loiter around the checkpoint unnecessarily.

7. Don’t drop waste or rubbish around the area.

8. Don’t make sudden movements or hide your hands.

9. Don’t argue aggressively with security personnel.

10. Don’t joke about weapons, bombs, or criminal activities.

11. Don’t attempt to bypass the checkpoint.

12. Avoid unnecessary phone use or distractions during security checks.

13. Don’t forget: checkpoints exist for public safety and crime prevention, not punishment.