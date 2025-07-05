By Seyi Babalola

Diogo Jota, the late Liverpool striker, had a ‘happy moment’ before his untimely demise.

Álvaro Cerqueira, President of the Gondomar SC, was one of the last to communicate with Jota and revealed this.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a vehicle accident in northwest Spain on Thursday morning.

The Lamborghini in which both brothers were travelling was thrown off the road due to a tyre rupture, exploding into flames while the footballers were still inside.

The funeral for both brothers will be held on Saturday morning in Jota’s hometown of Gondomar.

However, Club president Cerqueira has now revealed that he was in frequent contact with Jota over the years, adding that he spoke to the former Wolves attacker just before Thursday’s devastating accident.

“It was just after 10 p.m., last night, we were on the phone and he was fine,” Cerqueira told Jornal de Noticias.

“We spoke almost every week and I know [he] was going through a happy moment.”