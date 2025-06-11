By Seyi Babalola

D’banj, a veteran Afrobeats artist, has announced that he is preparing a combined tour with his friends 2Baba and Timaya.

He revealed this during a recent interview with Adesope Live in London, United Kingdom.

The ‘Oliver Twist’ hitmaker was pleased with how Afrobeats evolved from a budding West African genre in the 2000s to a global sound in the 2010s, when he and his colleagues dominated.

D’banj stated that Afrobeat’s stratospheric development was due to not only the passion of its musicians and executives, but also the backing of the African diaspora.

He said, “I was speaking with Timaya the other day and he was like, ‘Banger, it’s okay, you’ve entrepreneur enough. It’s time to come out.’ And I said the same thing. I’m speaking to 2Face as well. 2Face was telling me – let’s go on a tour together.

“We have myself, 2Face and Timaya. We have great bodies of work. Because of how our industry is, there is a big market for everyone. So, yes, we will be going on a tour…

“I’m also dropping a new song with 2Face soon titled ‘Feeling Good.’ For those who have waited, I want to thank you guys. I think that would be the tag of the tour -just to thank. Because looking back 20 years…

“Now everybody is Afrobeats, everybody is African. But I remember when in this London it was not that great for you to say you are a Nigerian. We all wanted to be Jamaicans. Back then, everybody was embracing Jamaica so for us [Africans] to be the new pop [it is a big deal].

“These days, there is no UK movie that I’ve seen and our music is not in. So a big kudos not just to the creatives but to the whole community [African diaspora].”