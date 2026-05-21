Dankwambo cleared for Gombe North Senate race as PDP screens aspirants

From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Senator Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has secured clearance to contest for another term on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), setting the stage for a high-profile showdown with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in the 2027 Gombe North Senatorial race.

Dankwambo, a former governor of Gombe State and current senator representing Gombe North, emerged among aspirants cleared by the PDP screening committee for the party’s National Assembly primaries in the state.

The development comes amid growing political tension in Gombe North following reports that Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also secured clearance by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the senatorial seat after the completion of his tenure as governor.

The PDP’s confirmation of Dankwambo was contained in a letter issued by the party’s Gombe State Secretariat and addressed to the National Chairman through the National Organizing Secretary, forwarding the names of screened aspirants for Senate and House of Representatives positions.

According to the document, Anthony Siyako Yaro was cleared for Gombe South Senatorial District, while Aliyu Hammadu secured clearance for Gombe Central.

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For the House of Representatives, the party cleared Gidado Alhaji Lawanti for Akko Federal Constituency, Mohammed Lamido for Dukku/Nafada, and Dr. Obed Paul Shehu for Kaltungo/Shongom.

Others cleared are Dr. Nasir Ibrahim for Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye, Shu’aibu Umar Galadima for Yamaltu/Deba, and Rambi Ibrahim Ayala for Balanga/Billiri.

The letter was signed by Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mohammed Dan’azumi Adamu, Secretary of the Screening Committee, Musa Shehu Abubakar, and the PDP State Secretary, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar.

Political observers say the anticipated contest between Dankwambo and Inuwa Yahaya could become one of the most closely watched senatorial battles in the North-East ahead of the 2027 general elections.