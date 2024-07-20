Customs DC who slumped, died in Abuja begins final journey home

By Oluseye Ojo

The Deputy Comptroller in charge of Finance Administration and Technical Service of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Etop Andrew Essien, who slumped and died in Abuja before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 57, has begun his final journey to eternity.

The final burial activities began with a service of song on Friday July 19, 2024, at New Covenant Church in Akobo area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Notable officers and men of NCS gathered in the church and paid glowing tributes Essien, who died in active service.

The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, who was represented by the Area Controller Oyo/Osun Area Command, Ben Oramalugo, described Essien as a man of diligence and intellect. He added that Essien’s sterling qualities, including oratory skill and dedication to duty would be remembered.

He, however, advised customs personnel not to take their health with levity, saying they should prioritise their health and utilise the available medical facilities to prevent and manage every medical condition.

Adeniyi said: “Essien was a very hardworking officer, sharp in intellect, robust in customer activities and calm in disposition. He did not die in vain. Essien taught us to be hardworking and to live in harmony with fellow officers.

“You can see the intellect he exhibited on the day he died; he was defending the Customs budget in the presence of House of Representatives. You can see his oratory prowess and his intelligence. So, we all learn from him. Therefore, he has not died in vain.”

The Rev’d Oluwatoyin Omitogun, who preached during the programme stated that Essien was a joyful giver, committed member of the church, and showed love to brethren.

Widow of the deceased, Mrs Toyin Essien, in her tributes, thanked God for the life her husband lived, saying he was a family man, who exhibited equal love for every member of his family.

“I have not recovered from the shock of my husband’s death. I am missing him already because he was a family man. He was as a kind-hearted, humble, friendly, honest, meticulous, hardworking and easy-going officer of the Nigeria Customs Service. He passed on to glory as an hero, who died while serving his fatherland and doing what he loved to do best.

“I also thanked everyone that have been supporting our family, especially the Nigeria Customs Service, the church, and people all around the world that called to give their condolences, showing their solidarity with the Essien Family during this trying moment.”

Apart from the service of songs that took place at the New Covenant Church, IMPA Estate Centre, Alao-Akala, Akobo, Ibadan, on Friday, another service of songs and commendation service will hold at Hospital Chapel, National Hospital Abuja, in conjunction with NCS, Abuja on Tuesday July 23.

A medical and evangelism outreach has also been organised in the honour of the deceased, which will hold on Thursday July 25 by 11am , and wake keep at his family compound at Ikot Inyang Eti, Akwa Ibom State by 5pm.

Funeral service for the deceased will take place on Friday July 26, at the Salvation Army Primary School, Ikot Inyang Eti, Nsit Ubium Local Government of Akwa Ibom State by 11am. His remains would be interred after the service at his family compound.