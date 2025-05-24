Socialite Cubana Chief Priest is trending on X after a picture of him with Vice President Kashim Shettima went viral.
On Friday, news of Cubana Chief Priest and Davido’s visit to Senate President Godswill Akpabio spread on social media, alongside pictures of the encounter.
Also making their way online were images of Cubana Chief Priest with Shettima, with one of them capturing the moment he is on his knees before the vice president.
The picture has ignited conversations and speculations, with some claiming that the socialite was begging for a favour.
See a few reactions below:
@DrOzitababy wrote: “Cubana chief priest kneeling down before shittima is nothing else than what these people have planned years ago. He went to him to beg because his business is under attack and risks permanent shut down by same government he is loyal to.”
@JAguenu penned: “See what the APC boy is doing.”
@novieverest commented: “He didn’t even kneel for Seyi Tinubu. Imagine kneeling for Shettima. Cubana Chief Priest is a cow.”
@akin_omotayo1 said: “Igbo don’t bow to anyone except their chi” Below is Cubana Chief Priest literally worshipping VP Shettima.”