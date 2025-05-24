Socialite Cubana Chief Priest is trending on X after a picture of him with Vice President Kashim Shettima went viral.

On Friday, news of Cubana Chief Priest and Davido’s visit to Senate President Godswill Akpabio spread on social media, alongside pictures of the encounter.

Also making their way online were images of Cubana Chief Priest with Shettima, with one of them capturing the moment he is on his knees before the vice president.

The picture has ignited conversations and speculations, with some claiming that the socialite was begging for a favour.

See a few reactions below: