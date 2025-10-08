By Seyi Babalola

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first active footballer to reach billionaire status, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which published the Portuguese superstar’s net worth for the first time this week.

Bloomberg estimated the 40-year-old Al-Nassr’s worth at $1.4 billion, taking into account his professional earnings, endorsement deals, and investments.

Ronaldo’s soaring riches, according to the Index, can be attributed to his tax-free deal in Saudi Arabia and brand collaborations with Armani and Nike.

As reported by BBC Sport and ESPN on Wednesday, Ronaldo, already football’s highest-paid player, further boosted his wealth earlier this year when he signed a two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr, reportedly worth over $400 million, keeping him at the Saudi Pro League side beyond his 42nd birthday.

ESPN reports that speaking to Canal 11, Ronaldo, who holds the men’s international goal record with 141 goals in 223 appearances, said he has no plans to retire despite pressure from his family.

“People, especially my family, say: ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?

“But I don’t think so. I think I’m still producing good things, I’m helping my club and the national team, and why not keep going? I’m sure that when I finish, I’ll be fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don’t have many more years, but the few I have, I try to enjoy to the fullest,” Ronaldo said.