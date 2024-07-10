Copa America: Messi hints at retirement after campaign

By John Ogunsemore

Captain Lionel Messi grabbed Argentina’s second goal as they saw off Canada in the semis and qualified for the Copa America final.

Argentina will face either Uruguay or Colombia on Saturday, July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Inter Miami forward had not scored in the current tournament until deflecting in Enzo Fernandez’s effort, but did provide an assist against same Canada in the group stage. Argentina won 2-0 both times.

At 37, Argentina’s record goalscorer realises the party is drawing to a close.

“Yes, I am aware that these are the last battles… I am enjoying them to the fullest.

“It’s not easy to be in a final again, we need to enjoy, enjoy every moment,” Messi told D Sports Radio, via Goal.