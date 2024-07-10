Euro 2024: Everything you need to know about Netherlands vs England match

By Seyi Babalola

The Netherlands and England will play in the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals on Wednesday, July 10 by 8 pm.

For the second time in five years, these two European giants face in a semi-final, with the Netherlands winning 3-1 after extra time in a Nations League match in 2019. It would not surprise anyone if this highly anticipated match went the distance once more; five of the past eight meetings between these sides have ended equally after 90 minutes.

Both teams conceded the first goal in their quarterfinals before prevailing, with England defeating Switzerland on penalties following a 1-1 draw and the Netherlands defeating Turkey 2-1.

The Netherlands will be by far England’s highest-ranked opponent following group games against Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia, followed by knockout games against Slovakia and Switzerland.

Cody Gakpo, a Dutch attacker, is the top scorer remaining in Euro 2024, with three goals. What was once supposed to be a fourth versus Turkey was later deemed an own goal. England’s leading scorers are Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, both with two.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach said: “For the whole nation, it’s something special. We are a small nation and we’re in the semi-finals with England, France and Spain. We are really proud. We had to suffer but it’s a great success to get the opportunity to play in a semi-final.”

Also, Gareth Southgate, England manager said: “Dutch teams don’t tend to sit in and that’s not what we’ve seen from them, but Ronald Koeman is an experienced coach. We are prepared for anything, it will be an exciting game with many good players on the pitch. We need another step up from what we showed in the last game; it’s a step up in quality of opponents and we are ready.”

The match will be broadcast on GOtv and DStv. On GOtv channel 61, and DStv channels 222 and 225, respectively.

Possible line-ups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guéhi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.