Copa America: Drake loses $300,000 bet after Argentina’s victory over Canada

By Seyi Babalola

Canadian superstar Drake lost the $300,000 bet on his country defeating Argentina in the Copa America semifinals.

Drizzy expected a reward of $2,880,000.00 if Canada advanced, but they were defeated 2-0 by the defending world champions at New York’s MetLife Stadium on Tuesday night.

Lionel Messi and Manchester City’s JuliaÁn Álvarez scored goals, propelling the South Americans to the final of the showpiece.

It should be recalled that on Tuesday afternoon while sharing his bet slip on Instagram, the rapper had written: “This could get Messi @stake.”

Argentina will now face the winner of today’s semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia in the championship final on Sunday, July 14, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Canada, on the other hand, would settle for a third-place playoff against the match’s loser.