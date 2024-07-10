Kebbi Government House gets new acting permanent secretary

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Permanent Secretary, Kebbi State Government House, Alhaji Ibrahim Saraki, has retired from service and handed over to the Director of Finance, Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Haliru Jibo, who has assumed office as the Acting Permanent Secretary.

Jibo formally took over from Saraki, a former Director of Work, who retired from service after the mandatory 35 years in the civil service.

At the ceremony at the Government House, Saraki thanked Governor Nasir Idris for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the state at a higher level of the civil service.

He implored staff of the Government House to give the new Acting Permanent Secretary the necessary support and loyalty to perform optimally.

“In consonance with the procedure in the civil service, I am handing over to the most senior ranking officer, my time to disengage from service has reached,” Saraki said.

While taking over the mantle of leadership, the new Acting Permanent Secretary, Haliru Jibo, described his appointment as a surprise and unexpected, stressing that it was a matter of destiny.

“I appreciate and accept this honourable office of the Permanent Secretary, Government House. I am grateful to Governor Nasir Idris for reposing confidence in my ability to serve the people. By the will of God, we shall succeed in all our endeavours.

“We shall strive to call on the former Permanent Secretary to benefit from his wealth of experience whenever the need arises,” he added.