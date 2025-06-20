By John Ogunsemore

Botafogo beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 on Thursday night in the crunch encounter between the champions of Europe and South America at the Club World Cup.

Igor Jesus scored the lone goal as Botafogo climbed to the top of Group B.

French giants PSG were tipped as favourites to lift the CWC trophy after a remarkable season that saw them clinch the UEFA Champions League and French Lique 1 titles.

Luis Enrique’s side thrashed Spanish side Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their opening Group B match, reminiscent of the 5-0 defeat of Inter Milan in the UCL final in May.

However, Botafogo scuttled their plans to become the first team to reach the Club World Cup round of 16 at the Pasadena Rose Bowl.

PSG need a victory against Seattle Sounders, and hope Botafogo beat Atletico.