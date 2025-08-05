From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has formally announced an end to its relationship with the Church in Wales over the recent election of Bishop Cherry Vann, a lesbian cleric, as the new Archbishop of Wales.

Anglican Primate, Archbishop Henry Ndukuba, announced the decision at the opening ceremony of the Church of Nigeria Chancellors, Registrars, and Legal Officers Conference (ACRLOC) in Abuja, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Ndukuba said the recent election of Cherry Vann was unacceptable to the Church of Nigeria; hence, it will not have any form of relationship with the Church in Wales because their action was a direct violation of biblical teachings.

He said, “A few days ago, the media was awash with the news of the action of the revisionists in the Western Church in the United Kingdom, specifically in the Church in Wales. These individuals have not relented from their evil agenda; rather, they have intensified it.

“As the Scripture says, evil men and impostors will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived. What they call their wisdom and culture is an abomination to God. The election of a lesbian woman does not originate as a mission. We reject the election of Cherry Vann as the Archbishop of Wales.

“Just as the Church of Nigeria took similar steps after the election of Gene Robinson in the United States, we are severing every tie and relationship with the Church in Wales.”

He maintained that the Church of Nigeria is more resolute and committed to its stance against homosexuality and heretical teachings in the communion. “We shall continue to maintain orthodoxy and contend for the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints.

“We shall collaborate with GAFCON and orthodox groups that are faithful to God and uphold the authority of the Scriptures in doctrine, morality, mission, and practical living, and preserve our inheritance of faith,” he added.

He commended the organisers and participants of the meeting with the theme “Called as a Watchman”, stressing that, as men and women entrusted with the weighty task of preserving justice, truth, and law, “in many ways, your calling bears a striking resemblance to the biblical calling of a watchman.”