From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Dr Ekong Udoh, a paediatric gastroenterologist with the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, has disclosed that cholera remains endemic in Nigeria, as it claimed 4364 lives between 2021 and 2024.

He disclosed this in Calabar during a media roundtable organised by Cochrane Nigeria to update information on cholera.

Dr Udoh, in his overview, said, “The disease is endemic in Nigeria, and the outbreak occurs periodically.

“There were 4809 suspected cases and 156 deaths in 2024, and between 2021 and 2024, there have been 140,000 suspected cases and 4364 deaths,” he said.

He said prevention and control measures require a multi-sectoral approach, including epidemic preparedness and improved access to water and sanitation.

Dr Udoh also explained that political will is required to end the menace of cholera, as people should not die in the 21st century from diseases that are completely preventable.

In his presentation titled “Frequent cholera epidemics: Can vaccines help?”, Dr Ekpereonne Esu, the head of public health at the University of Calabar, discussed recent findings on oral killed cholera vaccines for preventing cholera.

He said findings, which include five trials conducted with 462,754 participants in Peru, India, and Bangladesh, indicate certain medications like Dukoral and Shanchol can be effective.

He also said participants found that oral cholera vaccines made with killed bacteria were easy to use and safe, with similar side effects reported by all groups.

He added that no trials were found on other BivWC vaccines, such as Euvichol or Euvichol-Plus. However, all BivWC vaccines are equal in their ability to kill cholera bacteria.

In her opening remarks, Professor Angela Oyo-Ita from the University of Calabar said Cochrane is a non-governmental organisation poised to develop and share information on evidence in healthcare to ensure better decisions are made.

She added that they strive to produce systematic reviews that summarise the best available evidence generated through research.