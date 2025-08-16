By John Ogunsemore

Ace Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo has mourned the death of senior colleague, Segun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran.

It was learnt that Chief Kanran died in a Lagos hospital on Friday after a brief illness, three days to his 70th birthday.

Revealing that Chief Kanran just completed acting in one of his movie projects, Adebayo described the veteran actor’s demise as overwhelming.

“Still struggling to come to terms with the sudden passing of Chief Segun Kehinde AkinRemi.

“This loss is particularly overwhelming, as he had only just concluded his last acting performance on one of my projects.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, be with his family, and give them the strength to carry through this loss,” Adebayo wrote on Facebook on Friday night.