Chambrès Lagos boosts hospitality, entertainment

The Chambrès Lagos, a new hospitality and entertainment destination located within the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, has introduces a new approach to premium hospitality with the unveiling of a concept designed around changing consumer preferences and a growing demand for more intentional social experiences.

At the centre of the concept is the introduction of Champagne by the Glass and Ultra-Premium Single Malt Whisky by the Glass, providing guests with greater flexibility in how they enjoy premium products without the traditional requirement of purchasing a full bottle.

The launch comes at a time when hospitality operators globally are adapting to evolving consumer behaviour, particularly among professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, and socially active consumers seeking experiences built around connection, atmosphere, and quality rather than excess.

The Chambrès combines hospitality, entertainment, music, and culture within an environment designed to encourage conversation, relationship-building, and meaningful social engagement.

The venue’s programming includes three signature weekly experiences: OG-B4-IG (Old School Before Instagram), which celebrates authentic relationships and timeless values; Luxe Friday, a gathering designed for professionals and business leaders; and Vibe Check, a female-led karaoke and lounge experience inspired by Lagos’ vibrant music culture.

Commenting on the launch, AXIOM Limited, management partner of The Chambrès Lagos, stated:

“We observed that many people were looking for a different kind of social experience. They wanted great service, good music and quality company without unnecessary noise or pressure.

The Chambrès was created to provide that environment.

The introduction of Champagne by the Glass and Ultra-Premium Single Malt Whisky by the Glass reflects the same thinking – giving guests greater flexibility while maintaining the quality of the experience.”

The firm added that the concept was developed around a simple belief: memorable experiences are often created through conversation, connection, and shared moments rather than spectacle.