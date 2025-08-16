The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it has removed 247 entities from its database that were never established as limited liability firms.

In an X post on Friday, the CAC declared that the firms’ supposed registration certificate (RC) numbers had not been granted to them, and their names had been removed.

“The general public is hereby informed that the 247 names listed here below have not been duly registered as limited liability companies,” CAC said.

“The Registered Certificate (RC) numbers allegedly ascribed to them have not been assigned to any one of them. Consequently, the names and the RC numbers have been removed from the Database.

“Members of the general public are enjoined to disregard any claim to their existence as legal persons or claims to rights and obligations founded on their existence as legal persons.”

The companies include:

Dwell Space Limited Ambergas Limited Renam Nig Ltd Odacon Nig Ltd L and K Investment Limited Bornao Engineering Supply & Technical Company Limited Tawakali Investment International Ltd Vourla Petroleum/Gas Limited Startrek Traveler Limited Medical City SPV Services Limited Wadatau African Airspace Services Limited Max-Pat Nig Ltd Bifex Consultants Limited Grand-Works Nigeria Limited Rychado Global Malls Limited Inter-Global Contractors Limited Alh. S.G Koko and Sons Limited Nono Nig. Ent. Ltd Dandiko Ventures Ltd Dehi Uwaifoh and Company Limited

Other affected companies can be found here.