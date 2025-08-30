From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has reflected on his journey through life, recounting the challenges and triumphs that shaped his path to greatness.

Oladele spoke on Saturday during his 70th birthday thanksgiving service held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, his life’s journey has been filled with “hills and valleys”, but the grace and mercy of God sustained him through difficult moments.

“This life is full of ups and downs, but God created it for a purpose. I am very grateful to God that I was able to overcome and survive all the challenges I encountered,” he said. “If there is anything that worked for me, it is the grace and mercy of God.”

The cleric said he was destined to be a minister of God, stressing that divine guidance and protection enabled him to fulfil that calling. He urged Nigerians, particularly the youth, to remain prayerful, determined, and steadfast in their pursuit of greatness.

In his exhortation, the CAC Regional Superintendent, Pastor Simon Oladokun, commended the celebrant’s courage and resilience, noting that Oladele attained leadership not by manipulation but by divine commission. He prayed for God’s continued strength upon him.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Oyo State chapter, Rev. Samson Ajetomobi, described Pastor Oladele as a kind-hearted and unifying leader. He said PFN’s cordial relationship with CAC was strengthened by Oladele’s disposition towards unity in the body of Christ.

“He has a networking spirit in the Lord, irrespective of denominational alliances, and he remains focused on transforming CAC,” Ajetomobi stated.

On behalf of the family, Lanre Oladele described his father as a loving and extraordinary man whose life has positively impacted many. He thanked the church and well-wishers for their support and prayers during the celebration.

The Thanksgiving service was attended by dignitaries, including the Oyo State Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, traditional rulers, and other prominent personalities.