C-Sagas supporters urge NDC to uphold Ebonyi Central primary outcome

Supporters of Arc. Christian Asaga Nwali, PhD, popularly known as C-Sagas, have called on the national leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to urgently intervene over what they describe as attempts to manipulate the outcome of the party’s Ebonyi Central Senatorial District primary election.

The supporters, who spoke through statements and videos circulating on social media, insisted that C-Sagas emerged the clear winner of the primary election conducted on Friday, May 29, 2026, and warned against any attempt to alter the results.

According to them, results collated from the four local government areas that make up Ebonyi Central Senatorial District showed that C-Sagas secured 1,517 votes, while his opponent polled 136 votes.

The supporters argued that the outcome reflected the wishes of party members and delegates who participated in the exercise and urged the NDC leadership to ensure that the declared results accurately reflect votes cast during the primary.

Speaking on behalf of concerned supporters, Benjamin Chukwu said the credibility of the NDC as a growing political platform depends on its commitment to transparency and internal democracy.

“The NDC is a new party that is offering genuine opportunities to credible Nigerians and should not be associated with controversies of this nature,” he said.

He maintained that the results from all four local government areas clearly showed that Arc. Christian Asaga Nwali won the primary election with a wide margin and deserved to be declared the party’s candidate for the 2027 Senate election in Ebonyi Central.

Chukwu further alleged that the state party chairman moved the collation process to an undisclosed location, raising concerns among supporters about the integrity of the final outcome.

He stated that supporters of C-Sagas possess video recordings and eyewitness accounts from across the district and would pursue all lawful means to ensure that the outcome of the election reflects the votes cast.

The supporters called on the NDC national leadership, including former Bayelsa State Governor and party leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, to uphold what they described as the authentic results of the primary election.

They stressed that respecting the outcome of the exercise would strengthen confidence in the party’s democratic processes and preserve the trust of members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As of the time of filing this report, the NDC leadership had not issued an official response to the allegations.