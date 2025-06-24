From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, accompanied by his wife Maria Lúcia Alckmin, landed Tuesday at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, officially kicking off the highly anticipated Second Session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM).

According to a statement by presidential media aide to Nigeria’s Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the landmark visit marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s South-South diplomatic efforts. It is poised to deliver major policy breakthroughs across key sectors, including agriculture, energy, and industrial development.

The Brazilian delegation was warmly received by top Nigerian officials, including the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadejia; Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha; and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

At the airport reception, Hadejia described the visit as “a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s renewed hope agenda,” underscoring the strategic importance of strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil.

He stated, “This dialogue mechanism represents our commitment to leveraging South-South partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to our citizens.

“Brazil’s expertise in agribusiness, energy transition, and industrial development aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s transformation priorities and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The three-day summit is set to conclude with the signing of over thirty Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) spanning defence cooperation, agricultural technology transfer, energy collaboration, and cultural exchange programmes, signalling a new era of robust Nigeria-Brazil relations.