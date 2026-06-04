UK rates investments in Nigeria as major stability concern

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The British Government has revealed that it will do everything humanly possible to ensure the stability of Nigeria due to its significant economic, financial and security investments in the country.
It further noted that it would always approach Nigeria with respect because, as the largest country in Africa, what happened in Nigeria greatly mattered so much to it.
The British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery, made the disclosure while paying a courtesy visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, at the ruling party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.
Montgomery also announced that the United Kingdom would remain respectful of Nigeria’s sovereignty while maintaining a keen interest in the country’s democratic and economic progress.
Speaking earlier, he disclosed that the British Government would deploy observers to monitor the forthcoming governorship elections in both Ekiti and Osun states as part of efforts to ensure the credibility of the electoral process.
“We will send delegations to observe the elections because these will be the final off-season governorship elections before the general elections next year. We want to see peaceful, credible and successful elections.”
“We will always approach Nigeria with respect. Nigeria is by far the largest country in Africa and what happens here matters greatly. We have significant economic, financial and security investments in Nigeria, and therefore Nigeria’s stability and democratic success are important to us,” he noted.
Montgomery further reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s support for Nigeria’s democratic institutions, expressing optimism about the country’s electoral future.
“We are investing in Nigeria’s democracy because we believe in its future. We wish Nigeria well as events unfold towards the next general election,” he said.
Responding, Yilwatda promised that the party would do everything within its powers to ensure the stability of the two states before, during and after the elections, explaining that the APC would focus on issue-based engagement rather than sentiments throughout the electoral process.
While welcoming the High Commissioner, Yilwatda described Nigeria as a country whose stability was of immense significance not only to Africa but to the wider world.
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“We welcome you to our party secretariat. Nigeria is strategic not just to Africa but to the entire world. The stability of Nigeria is important to both Africa and Europe. Any instability in Nigeria will have far-reaching consequences across the continent. Therefore, we must all work together to support the stability and progress of our country,” he said.
He equally noted that Nigeria remained a critical pillar for economic growth, security and democratic development across Africa, stressing that strong democratic institutions were essential for sustaining national development.
“We want our foreign partners to continue supporting democratic institutions in Nigeria. Many African countries draw strength from Nigeria’s leadership and stability, and we must continue to strengthen our democratic processes for the benefit of our people and the continent,” he said.
The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management also highlighted the ruling party’s recent internal democratic processes, disclosing that over 6,000 party members had participated in the party’s primary elections as aspirants across various levels, with only a minimal number of petitions recorded.
“We had more than 6,000 party members participate in our primaries across different levels, and less than three per cent of the outcomes generated petitions. This demonstrates that the process was largely peaceful, transparent and widely accepted.”
The APC Chairman further stated that, as Africa’s largest political party, the APC continued to serve as a model for political organisations across the country.
“We are the reference point for other political parties. They observe our processes and often replicate our innovations and practices. This places a great responsibility on us to continue setting high standards for internal democracy and political conduct.”
On the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, Yilwatda reiterated the party’s commitment to peace and responsible political engagement.
“On Ekiti and Osun, we are discussing issues, not sentiments. We are very conscious of the need to avoid actions that could destabilise any part of the country. Our focus is to ensure that both states remain peaceful and stable before, during and after the elections.”
He also commended the economic reforms undertaken by President Bola Tinubu, stating that the administration remained committed to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.
“The President is working towards achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy while investing heavily in critical infrastructure that will secure Nigeria’s economic future. As a party, we are committed to sustaining these reforms and ensuring that the gains are consolidated for future generations.”