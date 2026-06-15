From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 41-year-old São Paulo-based businessman, Abugu Oliver Ikechukwu, for importing shirts and towels soaked in 6.10 kilograms of liquid cocaine from Brazil into Nigeria.

Abugu was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, June 11, 2026, upon arrival from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on an Ethiopian Airways flight. A search of his luggage yielded 14 towels and shirts, all impregnated with liquid cocaine, dried and ironed to conceal the substance.

In his statement, the suspect said he had lived in Brazil for over 14 years, where he operates an African restaurant. He claimed he was in Nigeria to visit his wife and purchase foodstuff in bulk for the restaurant.

In separate operations, two persons living with disabilities were taken into NDLEA custody in Abia and Rivers states. A 60-year-old woman, Chidimma Sunday, was apprehended with 1.8kg of cannabis by the Umuosu vigilante group at Umuna Autonomous Community, Isialangwa North LGA, Abia State, on Wednesday, June 10, and handed over to NDLEA. In Rivers State, a 28-year-old man, Abubakar Usman, was arrested at Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, June 9, during a raid. He was found with 400 grams of cannabis, five grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of tramadol, five grams of swinol and 18 grams of diazepam.

In Delta State, operatives arrested Onya Jude, 36, on Monday, June 8, at Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South, with five gas cylinders used to conceal 2.8 kilograms of Loud — a high-potency cannabis strain.

In Gombe, two notorious dealers — Jamilu Idris, 40, known as Jama, and Aminu Abdullahi, 33, known as Momo — were arrested at Kasuwan Katako with three blocks of cannabis weighing 2.738 kilograms. Ngozi Gaius, 39, was nabbed along the Zaria-Kano road in Kano State on Friday, June 12, conveying 6,000 pills of tramadol 225mg. Two days earlier, on Tuesday, June 9, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bode Saadu road in Kwara State intercepted two suspects — Nasiru Hamza, 47, and Muhammad Sani, 38 — transporting 600 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 304 kilograms in a black Toyota jeep marked P JHR 783.

In Taraba State, operatives acting on intelligence raided the warehouse of Ali Adamu, 45, at Maihula Village, Bali LGA, on Saturday, June 13, recovering 63 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 1,121.5 kilograms. On the same day, Emmanuel Nnadi, 46, was arrested along the Gwagwalada Expressway in the FCT with 30,400 pills of tramadol (225mg and 100mg), 750 pills of pregabalin 300mg, 200 pills of molly and 592 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

A separate seizure around Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos, on June 13 yielded a 1,102-kilogram consignment of Ghana Loud cannabis. Across the country, NDLEA commands also sustained their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation drive, reaching students and staff of Government Science School, Lafia; Community Secondary School, Imufu, Enugu Ezike; Araromi Junior Secondary School, Lagos; traditional rulers in Minjibir LGA, Kano; St. Charles College, Onitsha; and the Eberi Omuma kingdom in Rivers State, among others.

Commending the officers involved, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), praised their drug supply reduction efforts and called on all commands to continue exceeding previous performance records.