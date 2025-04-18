…Family of eight wiped out

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia have continued in Benue State with the terrorists killing 17 more persons on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Our correspondent gathered that the killings took place in Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area LGA, where five persons were killed and in Logo LG where 12 others were also murdered in cold blood.

The attack came barely 24 hours after residents raised an alarm over the invasion of Chito community by strange looking men wielding AK-47 and other sophisticated weapons in broad daylight.

This was also few days after 11 persons were killed in Akpa community in Otobi, Otukpo LGA of the state killing 11 people.

It was also a period when the people were preparing to mark the Good Friday ahead of the Easter celebration.

Confirming the attack in a statement, the Commissioner of Police in Benue State, CP Steve Yabanet said “On 17/4/2025 at about 2100hrs, information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded Sankera axis of Benue state with intention to attack communities around Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area.”

The statement which was signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), CSP Catherine Anene said “Upon receipt of this report, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police command, CP. Steve Yabanet ordered tactical teams to move to the area and join forces with police officers on ground and other security agencies to forestall the attack.

“Following this order, a team of officers moved to the area and engaged them. While the attackers were being repelled in the early hours of today, they shot sporadically at unsuspecting farmers as they came across them.

“Five persons were recovered at Gbagir area and taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“Unfortunately an unsuspected simultaneous attack was carried out in Logo where 12 persons were killed before the arrival of the police, making a total of 17 persons.

“However, Security agencies within Sankera axis are still engaging the bandits as they retreat back to the forest around Taraba axis.”

The CP warned social media users reporting unconfirmed reports and inciting the general public to desist from such actions that are capable of creating unnecessary tension in the state.

He reiterated his commitment to fight the attackers and encourage the good people of Sankera to continue to cooperate with the police as the operation is ongoing.

The Commissioner for Information , Mathew Aboh, who admitted the influx of cattle herders in Ukum LG who are grazing freely, said five people were killed yesterday and three people receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Zaki Biam.

He added that the heat of the killings has been on Ukum and Logo LGAs.

Meanwhile, locals from Logo said a family of eight were among those wiped away in the attack.