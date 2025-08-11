From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia have attacked Udei and Yelwata communities in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) killing three persons and injuring three others, the state Police Command has confirmed.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen attacked the communities between 5am and 7am on Monday leaving three people dead, three others wounded, and an unconfirmed number missing.

This latest attacks comes barely two months after Yelwata community suffered a devastating assault in which over 200 lives were lost.

According to locals, the armed herders attacked the community around 7am on Monday, August 11, 2025 shooting sporadically.

A youth leader, from the area, Achii Matthias who spoke to newsmen on Monday said that the killing caused protest in the community.

Several people, especially women, were reported to have stormed the Makurdi/Lafia/Abuja federal highway protesting the killing and displaying the dead bodies.

According to Mathias “the herders unleashed terror on the community around 7:00 am on Monday.

“Three people were killed and three others were injured, our people are protesting because despite the presence of about 200 security men in Yelwata and environs, the herdsmen militia still attacked today in a broad day light.

“As I’m talking to you now, the Security Adviser to the Governor and Chairman of Guma LGA are here assessing the situation”.

When contacted, the Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Security and Internal Affairs, Chief Joseph Har confirmed the report saying that the attack happened in a community closed to Yelwata.

Har said, “It’s true there was attack. today, and it happened in a community closed to Yelwata, not in Yelwata. Three people were killed, I saw three dead bodies and three others injured. But the road that was blocked has been opened.

Meanwhile the Benue State Command has confirmed the attack by suspected herdsmen bandits on Udei and Yelwata communities in Guma LGA.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP, Udeme Edet, said “Today, 11/8/2025 at about 0500 hours, some gunmen suspected to be bandit herdsmen attempted to invade Udei town in Guma LGA, but police tactical units deployed to Udei repelled them after engaging them in a shootout and they escaped through the border forest.

“At about 0700hrs, Police tactical teams deployed to Yelwata, heard gun shots from armed men heading towards Yelwata town. In response, the police tactical teams and other security agents on ground braced up against the invaders with superior fire power.

“The bandits were eventually repelled and they fled with gunshot injuries.

“Unfortunately, when the security units in Yelwata pursued the bandits into the forest, it was discovered that they had attacked some persons who had earlier gone to their farms at the outskirts of the village, three persons sustained serious injuries.

“They were taken to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where they are currently receiving treatment, while three other persons were confirmed dead.”

The Commissioner commiserated with family members and friends of the deceased and pledges his commitment to continually fight criminality in the area.

The Commissioner of Police appreciated the Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun for his full support towards restoring security to Benue State, most especially the deployment of Police tactical teams and provisions of logistics.

The Commissioner also commended the Yelwata women for their show of understanding by listening to top state government officials deployed by the Governor of Benue State, who addressed them with Benue State security commanders as they shelved their protests.

.

He said the good people of Yelwata are encouraged to continue supporting the Police and all the other security agencies deployed to provide security in their areas with relevant information and to remain law abiding as this phase too shall soon pass.

He urged the Benue people especially the youths to keep on working and supporting security agencies in their communities and report security concerns to the nearest Divisional Police Officer DPO and other appropriate authorities.