From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has officially launched Lenacapavir (LEN), a long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for the prevention of HIV.

The ceremony, organised in collaboration with key partners including the World Health Organization, AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Tearfund and RedAid Nigeria, brought together development partners, healthcare leaders, civil society organisations, community representatives and the media.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Ogwuche, described the occasion as a historic turning point in Benue State’s HIV response.

He explained that, for many years, HIV prevention has relied heavily on daily oral PrEP, which, despite saving lives, has faced challenges related to adherence, stigma and lifestyle barriers.

According to him, Lenacapavir, administered as a twice-yearly injectable, now offers a discreet, convenient and highly effective prevention option.

Ogwuche said the Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) places Benue State’s HIV prevalence at 4.7 per cent, one of the highest in the country, highlighting the urgent need for bold and innovative interventions to protect vulnerable populations, including adolescent girls, young women, key populations and serodiscordant couples.

He described the launch as the introduction of “hope, simplicity and renewed commitment” towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The Commissioner expressed profound appreciation to development partners and implementing agencies whose technical expertise and support made the rollout possible, commending healthcare workers and PrEP focal persons across facilities in Makurdi, Otukpo, Gboko, Aliade and other parts of the state for their dedication to planning and implementation.

He announced that the ministry will prioritise equitable access, ensuring Lenacapavir services reach both urban and rural communities, adding that it will also work with civil society and community networks to build trust, increase uptake and track programme outcomes through the State AIDS and STI Control Programme to ensure accountability and measurable impact.

He called on healthcare workers to embrace the innovation and provide compassionate counselling, while urging the media to promote accurate and responsible reporting that will strengthen public confidence and awareness.

He noted that the launch strongly reflects the health vision of Governor Hyacinth Alia, which prioritises protecting vulnerable populations and improving community wellbeing, among other goals.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Cephas Hough, described the launch as a significant step forward in the state’s long-standing commitment to reducing the burden of HIV through prevention, treatment, care and support services.

He noted that the introduction of Lenacapavir demonstrates the shared resolve of government and partners to provide innovative and effective prevention options capable of improving health outcomes for the people of Benue State.

While acknowledging the scientific advancement represented by the long-acting injectable, he stressed the continued importance of awareness, responsible behaviour and sustained community education in preventing HIV transmission.

Hough emphasised that the launch represents not only the introduction of a new medication but also the strengthening of awareness, prevention and shared community responsibility in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Stakeholders who spoke at the event highlighted the importance of community participation, youth engagement and sustained public education to ensure the success of the intervention.