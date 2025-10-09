Sultana, a Big Brother Naija Season 10 contestant, has spoken out about how she felt after Faith was disqualified from the reality television program.

During an interview with Arise TV, Sultana expressed sadness about the situation but stated that Faith’s actions forced Big Brother to disqualify him.

“I didn’t feel good about it, I’m not going to lie. But at the end of the day, he did something and it went out of hand, and at the end of the day he paid the price. But then overall, I wasn’t happy about it,” she said.

Faith got disqualified due to a physical altercation during a skincare task rehearsal with Sultana.

The incident happened when Sultana accused Faith of being domineering and attempting to dominate the group task despite lacking competence in the subject.

Tensions rose when Faith pulled a basket carrying group items, forcing Sultana to stumble and injure her ankle.

She also claimed that her hand was injured in the process.