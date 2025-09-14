Big Brother Naija season 10 housemates Denari and Tracy were given the boot on Sunday during the eviction show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Denari and Tracy were evicted after both of them got the lowest votes following their nomination alongside others earlier in the week.

Denari’s eviction was the first to be announced before Tracy, as they became the 11th and 12th housemates to exit the show this season.

With Sunday’s eviction, the remaining housemates are left to vie for the N150 million grand prize as the battle for the winner of the popular reality show intensifies.