Baze University VC to deliver 7th inaugural lecture on media, identity, belonging

The Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, is set to deliver the institution’s 7th Inaugural Lecture, focusing on media, migration, identity and the persistence of cultural belonging in a rapidly changing world.

The lecture, titled “How Your Village Is Following You: Mobility, Memory and the Mediated Persistence of Belonging,” is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Auditorium C, Baze University, Abuja, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Professor Adeniyi, a Professor of Communication and Media Epistemology, is expected to explore how media and communication technologies continue to shape social identity, memory and communal ties among people living away from their ancestral communities.

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The event will be hosted under the leadership of the Founder and Chancellor of the university, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, PhD, FSAN, and is expected to attract academics, media practitioners, policymakers, students and members of the public.

According to a statement by the 7th Inaugural Lecture Planning Committee, the lecture represents another milestone in the university’s commitment to intellectual engagement and scholarly discourse on contemporary national and global issues.

The committee urged invited guests to regard the notice as a formal invitation to the important academic occasion.