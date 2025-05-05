From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has urged participants of Senior Course 47 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, to ensure their study tour reports offer practical solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

Speaking on Monday during a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, Ibas, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof Ibibia Lucky Worika, emphasised the need for credible grassroots intelligence to combat insecurity.

Ibas stated, “Any study channelled towards harvesting grassroots intelligence is worth embarking on, as internal security without proper feedback mechanisms will be an illusion to be pursued but cannot be attained.”

He noted that insecurity hampers economic productivity, reduces revenue, and deters investment, urging participants to translate data from security agencies and stakeholders into actionable strategies.

Commodore SO Abdularaheen, AFCSC’s Director of Logistics and team leader, said the tour, themed “Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security”, is part of a nine-group study across Nigeria. The findings will form a research paper with recommendations for government agencies.

Ibas expressed confidence that the study would enhance Rivers State’s security framework, supporting the state’s collaboration with security institutions for sustainable solutions.