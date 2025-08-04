From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Governors Forum ( PDP-GF), and governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, and Governors Peter Mbah and Seyi Makinde of Enugu and Oyo states respectively are among guests expected at the public presentation of two books written by former Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph, Ike Abonyi, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The two books The Bubbles of Nigeria’s Democracy: The Musings of a Nigerian Journalist and Wadata Wonders: Memoirs of a Partisan Journalist, according to the statement, are reflections on Nigeria’s political evolution and the author’s professional and partisan experiences.

According to the author, The Bubbles of Nigeria’s Democracy is a curated collection of his weekly political columns over more than a decade, originally published in New Telegraph and Global Upfront Newspapers, while Wadata Wonders offers a behind-the-scenes memoir of his over four-year stint as Media Adviser to two PDP National Chairmen and head of the party’s publicity rescue team at its national secretariat.

Abonyi is former Group Political Editor and News Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, and pioneer Deputy Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers.

A statement jointly signed by Alhaji Umar Sani Chairman, Event Planning Committee and Madu Onuorah Secretary, Event Planning Committee, indicated that the event will be chaired by seasoned banker and 2023 PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

It noted that former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo and former Minister of Information, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, is expected to set the tone for a robust conversation on Nigeria’s trajectory with a keynote lecture titled, “How Did We Get Here?”

The two books will be reviewed by former managing director of The Guardian, Mr. Martins Oloja, while Bauchi governor is chief presenter. Mbah and Makinde are co-presenters.

Also expected at the event are the Governors Hope Uzodimma, Ahmadu Fintiri, Dauda Lawal Sheriff Oborevberi, Bassey Otu, Diri Douye and Ademola Adeleke of Imo, Adamawa, Zamfara, Taraba, Delta, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Osun states respectively.

Also expected former governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Peter Obi (Anambra), Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim (Imo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Lucky Igbinedion (Edo), Ibrahim Idris and Idris Wada (Kogi), Sam Ortom and Gabriel Suswam (Benue) among others.