Nigeria’s top table tennis player, Quadri Aruna, has officially withdrawn from the 2025 ITTF African Championships scheduled to take place in Tunis, Tunisia, from October 12 to 19.

The championship, organised by ITTF Africa, also serves as a key qualification event for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships in London, United Kingdom.

In Aruna’s absence, rising star Adegoke Muiz has been drafted in to represent Team Nigeria, as the federation looks to maintain its strong presence on the continental stage.

While no official reason has been given for Aruna’s withdrawal, his absence is expected to be felt deeply within the Nigerian contingent, given his consistent leadership and world-class performances over the years.

Despite this setback, the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) remains optimistic about the team’s prospects, with Muiz and other young players determined to make a strong statement in Tunis.