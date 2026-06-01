Arabambi supports Tinubu, urges four more years for economic stability

By Lawrence Agbo

Factional Labour Party National Vice Chairman (South West), Dr Abayomi Arabambi, has called for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, saying the president should be given another four years to consolidate ongoing economic reforms and stabilise the country’s economy.

Arabambi said Nigeria requires continuity in policy direction, arguing that frequent changes in leadership and economic strategy could undermine progress already being made under the current administration.

He stated that despite past economic challenges, the Tinubu administration is working to place the country on a more stable and structured economic path.

According to him, the focus should be on strengthening existing reforms rather than abandoning them for what he described as “unrealistic promises” from politicians.

“We should be careful not to be swayed by unrealistic promises from politicians who claim ‘heaven on earth,’ only to abandon existing reforms when they take office and start new agendas,” he said.

Arabambi added that Nigeria’s current priority should be continuity and stability, insisting that sustained economic policies would yield better long-term outcomes for citizens.

He maintained that President Tinubu deserves more time to complete the reforms he has initiated, stressing that policy consistency remains key to national development.