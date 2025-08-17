From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission late last night declared the results of the Okura II State Constituency by-election in Kogi State, with the All Progressives Congress winning the poll.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Onoja Eneche, declared Musa Hassan Yakubu of the APC as the winner with 55,073 votes.

He was followed by Godwin Meliga of the PDP with 1,038 votes and Egene Joseph Ugbede of the APM with 445 votes, while Amos Ahaiba of the ADC got 141 votes.

He also announced Rilwan Mudi of the SDP scoring 85 votes, while Yakubu Ugbede of the AA party got 16 votes.

The election, which was relatively peaceful, was, however, marred by low turnout and voters’ apathy.