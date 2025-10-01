From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the country has surmounted difficult challenges, raging storms, and calmer seasons to triumph on the back of the solid will, perseverance, sacrifices, resilience, and self-evident patriotism of citizens.

The ruling party, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described the celebration of the 65th independence anniversary as a new dawn of great and infinite possibilities in Nigeria’s onward march of progress.

Morka noted that despite flaws and missed opportunities of bygone political eras, a new dawn heralding brighter days for the people and a vibrant future for the country beckons.

According to the statement: “The APC congratulates all Nigerians on the occasion of the 65th Independence anniversary of our dear nation. It is a new dawn of great and infinite possibilities in our onward march of progress.

“Our party salutes the labour of our founding fathers, their struggles, sacrifices, and patriotism that bequeathed to us a nation united in its rich ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity, and in its unstoppable and confident quest for enduring greatness.

“Through difficult challenges, raging storms, and calmer seasons, our nation has continued to triumph on the back of the solid will, perseverance, sacrifices, resilience, and self-evident patriotism of citizens of our great Republic.

“Today, we especially celebrate all Nigerians for their abiding faith, confidence, and commitment to peace, unity, and progress of our dear country.

“There is no better time to be optimistic about the prosperity of our country than now. Despite the flaws and missed opportunities of bygone political eras, a new dawn now breaks over our country heralding brighter days for our people and a vibrant future for our country.

“Our ship of state under the hands of the inimitably bold and visionary President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, now sails confidently in steady and calmer waters on a charted course to a clear destination of stability, growth, and development anchored firmly on solid economic foundations,” the ruling party noted in the statement.

It added: “To reset the economy and unleash its potential for rapid recovery, stability, and wholesome development, President Bola Tinubu, on day one as President, courageously initiated reforms to end the ruinous fuel subsidy regime and unify arbitrary multiple foreign exchange systems.

“Although these inevitable reforms brought initial and transient discomforts to Nigerians, today, our country is better for it. All relevant economic markers now show an economy standing on strong macroeconomic foundations and delivering early yields of improved material conditions for our people, and renewed hope for a bountiful future.

“As Mr President has stated, the economy has turned the corner. Our country has become a net exporter, posting consistent trade surpluses in the last five quarters. Non-oil revenue has surged, just as oil production has reached record levels. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.28 per cent in Q2 of 2025, the highest in four years, dwarfing the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of 3.5 per cent. Our foreign reserve has climbed to over $42 billion while inflation has crashed to 20.1 per cent, the lowest in recent times.

“With unprecedented uptake in infrastructural investment to the revolution in the agricultural and creative industry sub-sectors creating massive job opportunities, and the sustained war against insurgency and corruption, our nation stands on the cusp of historic advancement.

“Again, we applaud Nigerians for their patience and sacrifice of love for country. We urge them to sustain their support for our great Party and the President Tinubu-led administration as we continue in our concerted efforts to build a Nigeria of our collective dream,” the statement read.