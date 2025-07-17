From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ikegwuonwu Chinedu Klinsman, has faulted Governor Chukwuma Soludo for not doing enough to protect residents against perpetrators of insecurity in Anambra State.

Klinsman, a Swedish-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) creativity startup Chief Executive Officer and Pharmacist, in a statement released to newsmen in Awka on Wednesday, claimed that Anambra State under the Soludo administration is still under siege by criminal elements.

He alleged that “the most glaring failures of Soludo’s administration is the worsening security situation in Anambra.”

Klinsman recalled that during his campaign, Soludo promised to tackle the menace of “unknown gunmen and restore safety across the state; yet, insecurity, according to him, has not only persisted but escalated under Gov. Soludo’s watch, surpassing the challenges faced during his predecessor’s tenure.”

Citing reports of increased kidnappings, robberies, and communal conflicts, Klinsman urged Soludo to do more to provide security for Anambra residents.

He argued that with increased federal allocations “freed up by the removal of fuel subsidy”, governors have no excuses not to fund security agencies in their state.

“Soludo has unprecedented funds at his disposal, yet he has not shown the political will to deploy these resources effectively to secure lives and property,” Klinsman argued, echoing his call for governors to be held accountable for prudent management of security votes.

He said, “the hypocrisy lies in Soludo’s claim to preserve what works while ignoring a security system that is clearly broken, leaving communities vulnerable and undermining economic activities.”

Claiming that Soludo’s scorecard does not match his claims, the policy analyst countered the governor’s position in a lecture during the exit period of Willie Obiano titled “If It’s Not Broken, Why Mend It?”

He alleged that the lecture was used by Soludo to project an image of prudent and visionary leadership, adding that “it is not only riddled with hypocrisy but also serves as a mirror reflecting the glaring failures of his administration as Governor of Anambra State.”

As the November 8, 2025, governorship election approaches, Klinsman urged “Ndi Anambra to reject Soludo’s rhetoric and demand accountability for a state that under his leadership is undeniably broken and in desperate need of mending.”

According to him, Soludo, in the lecture, posited that systems, policies, and institutions should only be reformed if they are demonstrably flawed, advocating continuity over unnecessary change.

But in sharp contrast, Klinsman said, “This philosophy, while appealing in theory, has been exposed as a hollow mantra when viewed against the backdrop of Soludo’s governance.”

“While preaching preservation of functional systems, Soludo has presided over the deterioration of critical sectors in Anambra, from security to infrastructure, local governance, and economic empowerment,” Klinsman alleged.

He also accused Soludo of not allowing local governments in the state to enjoy their financial autonomy as ordered by the Supreme Court judgement of July 2024.

“Perhaps the most egregious example of Soludo’s hypocrisy is his handling of local government autonomy. In his lecture, Soludo championed efficient governance structures, yet his administration has actively worked to undermine the Supreme Court’s landmark July 2024 ruling on local government autonomy.

“The Anambra Local Government Administration Law 2024, signed by Soludo, mandates that federal allocations to local governments be funnelled through a state-controlled joint account, with a percentage deducted before disbursement.

Klinsman described the swelling support and endorsements for the APC governorship candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, “as evidence of a shifting tide”.