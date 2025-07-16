From Kenneth Udeh

A frontline senatorial aspirant for Anambra South District, Sir Barr. Donald Chidi Amamgbo, has formally announced his resignation from the Labour Party, citing deep-seated internal crises and a lack of credible leadership within the party’s ranks.

Amamgbo, popularly known as Okosisii Ihiala, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, where he called on his supporters and the people of Anambra South to rally behind the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a more stable and people-focused alternative.

According to him, his decision to quit the Labour Party, effective July 4, 2025, follows “deep personal reflection and extensive consultations” with family, political associates, and supporters.

He described the Labour Party as having “irreconcilable structural failures, internal divisions, and a leadership vacuum” that have hindered the pursuit of credible representation and grassroots development.

“The Labour Party, which once held so much promise, has sadly become entangled in endless legal battles and factional struggles that have eroded public trust and crippled its ability to offer meaningful direction,” Amamgbo said.

The Billionaire enterpreanuer stressed that his political ambition remains anchored on providing effective, visionary, and people-centered leadership for constituents across Ihiala, Nnewi, Aguata, Orumba, Ekwusigo, and other communities within the senatorial zone.

Amamgbo further noted that his new political home, the ADC, represents stability, equity, and innovation, describing it as “a platform where the voice of the people can truly be amplified.”

He urged his supporters including youth groups, women leaders, community stakeholders, traders, farmers, artisans, students, and entrepreneurs to join him in what he described as a collective movement for genuine, inclusive, and sustainable change.

“This movement is not about party labels. It is about you, the people: the traders in Nnewi, the farmers in Orumba, the artisans in Ihiala, the students in Uli, the elders in Osumenyi, the young mothers in Oko every soul that desires meaningful progress,” he said.

Amamgbo also highlighted what he called a symbolic twist: “In what seems like a coincidence, Amamgbo Donald Chidi (ADC) is now with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) a stunning coincidence from ADC to ADC.”

Reaffirming his commitment to “prosperity, justice, and impactful representation,” he called on the electorate to support the ADC and work together towards what he described as a new era of hope for Anambra South.

“Let the new chapter begin. Let the torch of hope burn brighter. Let Anambra South rise,” Amamgbo declared.