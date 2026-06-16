Taraba commences livestock infrastructure upgrade

The Taraba State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has kicked off the procurement phase for a series of infrastructure projects aimed at improving livestock production across the state.

Speaking during a bid opening ceremony in Jalingo, the State Project Coordinator, Hananiah Albert, said the project is committed to engaging qualified contractors to execute the World Bank-supported initiatives.

Albert, who was represented by the project’s ICT and Communications Officer, Ezra Artimas, explained that the projects are designed to enhance livestock productivity, improve access to water, and boost the socioeconomic well-being of pastoralist communities in Taraba State.

According to him, the projects will focus on modernising livestock farming practices while promoting environmental sustainability.

He listed the projects to include the construction of seven solar-powered boreholes and related facilities in seven grazing reserves, the development of three water-harvesting infrastructure projects in pastoralist communities, and the establishment of waste management systems across the state.

Other projects include the upgrade of feed mills, rehabilitation of model poultry farms, and the construction of goat and sheep pens.

Albert also assured stakeholders that the procurement process would be conducted in line with transparency, accountability, and international best practices.