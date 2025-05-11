By Seyi Babalola

Ibrahim Chatta, a veteran Nigerian actor, has stated that he is not interested in winning the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

During a guest visit on skit creator Isbae U’s show, the owner of a film town was asked about being passed over by the award organisers.

He explained that he is not particularly interested in honours. He thinks he would have nominated one of his films if he had been nominated.

In his words: “I am not interested, why will I be praying for what I am not interested in?. Whenever I am interested, I will submit a film and give it to them to see.”

“I have thought about it, why don’t they invite me because I see younger people attending and winning. Do you know how many awards are in my house?”

Chatta’s remarks have resonated with fans and industry peers, many of whom took to social media to express their support and admiration for his work.

His perspective highlights a broader conversation about recognition and the dynamics within the Nigerian film industry.