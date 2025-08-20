By Bolaji Okunola

Nigerian-born boxer Ike Ibeabuchi, who has not fought since 1999, will on Saturday, August 23rd, returns to the ring to tackle Idris Afinni at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun, Lagos.

This was unfolded at a press conference billed to announce the return of 52 year-old Ibeabuchi who is fondly called “The President “ by his admirers.

The event, also saw President of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo and Lawmaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot urging spectators to come cheer the duo, while promising a well package bout, conducive environment and world class officiating.

Talking tough ahead of his 21st professional contest and his first since defeating Chris Byrd, the boxer, alongside Miyen Akiri, a leading promoter with Prizefighting.tv, stated all is set ahead of Saturday night bout which has also received official backing from the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control.

“ I’m great to be back and this is not the first time I’ve been out from boxing. I started from here and I left the the United State in 1993. I became undefeated heavyweight champion by defeating so many great boxers. I’m back to show my home country what I’m made of. You’ll all know apart from a little set back, I was born in boxing and I’ll show that on the 23rd. The long lay-off is nothing for me. I trained and I’m prepare to challenge anyone,” Ibeabuchi declared.

Responding to this, Affini, a 40 year-old professional boxer with a career record of 17 wins, seven losses, and two draws, vowed to halt Ibeabuchi’s return.

“I’ll never allow this opportunity pass me by. Ibeabuchi has never been into the ring for the past 26-years and that will be my source of inspiration. Come Saturday night, I promise to send him back to where he belong. Boxing is my game and as for my foe, I can proudly tell him I’m very prepare to handle him because I’m going to give my best that night,” he assured.

In a similar vein, promoter, Miyen Akiri also gave his verdict ahead of the bout, stating Ibeabuchi’s comeback will serve as a special moment for Lagosians and all boxing enthusiasts.

“This fight is not just about the opponent,” he said. “It’s about Ike stepping back into the ring after all these years. Fighting in front of his own people in Lagos makes this a special moment, and I believe fans will still get their money’s worth.”

“Idris is no stranger to tough fights. He’s a proud Nigerian fighter and he’s coming in hungry. He knows what’s at stake and he knows what this fight could mean for his career,” the promoter said.

Ibeabuchi’s return has drawn attention largely due to the lengthy gap since his last appearance and the legal troubles that followed his boxing career. Once considered a promising contender in the heavyweight division, his trajectory was interrupted by a series of legal and mental health issues that led to extended prison time.