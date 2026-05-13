Alexx Ekubo: Details surrounding actor’s death revealed

By Seyi Babalola

The circumstances behind the demise of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo have been revealed.

Speaking on Ekubo’s passing via his Instagram page, Nollywood filmmaker Stanley Ontop disclosed that the late star secretly battled stage 4 liver cancer since 2024.

He said that, despite receiving a liver transplant, difficulties emerged after the liver failed again, and Alex’s condition worsened until his death.

Stanley urged the public to desist from spreading false reports and claims regarding the actor’s passing, stressing the need for privacy on behalf of the deceased’s family.

“We request that everyone allow Alex to rest in peace and respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time.

“Alex was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in 2024. After undergoing treatment and a liver transplant, he briefly returned to work.

“Unfortunately, the liver failed again, and complications arose, and his condition deteriorated until his passing.

“His remains have been deposited at the morgue. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.