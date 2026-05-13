Alexx Ekubo: 5 things to know about deceased Nollywood star

By Seyi Babalola

Nollywood has lost one of its own yet again, as news of actor Alexx Ekubo continues to make the rounds.

Known for his charming roles, fashion sense and comic timing, Ekubo remained one of Nollywood’s most recognisable faces for over a decade.

Born on April 10, 1986, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Ekubo hailed from Arochukwu in Abia State.

But beyond the movies and celebrity lifestyle, there are several surprising facts many fans may not know about him.

1. He studied Law before becoming an actor

Before fame found him in Nollywood, Alexx Ekubo studied Law at the University of Calabar.

He later earned a diploma in Mass Communication, indicating that entertainment was not his initial career path.

His academic background is one of the reasons many fans described him as intelligent and well-spoken.

2. He was a runner-up at Mr Nigeria 2010

Many people knew him as an actor, but not everyone knew that his entertainment journey started with modelling.

Ekubo emerged as the first runner-up at the Mr Nigeria 2010 competition, a breakthrough moment that opened doors for him in the entertainment industry and boosted his public profile nationwide.

3. He spoke three languages fluently

The Nollywood star was multilingual. According to his official biography, he spoke English, Igbo and Hausa fluently.

Ekubo lived in different parts of Nigeria while growing up, which helped him adapt to diverse cultures and communicate easily with people from various backgrounds.

4. He had over 100 movie credits

While many fans remember him for movies like Weekend Getaway, Lagos Cougars and The Bling Lagosians, Ekubo appeared in more than 100 films throughout his career.

He became popular for playing romantic, humorous and charismatic characters, making him one of Nollywood’s most bankable actors.

5. He received international recognition for humanitarian work

Beyond acting, Alexx Ekubo was deeply involved in charity and humanitarian activities.

In 2020, he was recognised among the “Most Influential People of African Descent Under 40” linked to the United Nations initiative.

He also received awards for his contributions to humanitarian causes and youth development across Africa.

From modelling to acting and philanthropy, Alexx Ekubo built a career that extended far beyond the movie screen, making him one of the most admired personalities in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.