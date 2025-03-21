By Oluseye Ojo

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III; Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II and Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, are among that dignitaries that have signified interest to attend the official coronation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola, who doubles as Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, made the disclosure during a press conference at the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo town yesterday.

He stated that ambassadors of Spain, Brazil, Columbia, Cuba, Poland and Portugal to Nigeria, have also indicated interest to attend the coronation. He added that notable personalities from Trinidad and Tobago, Benin Republic, Togo and other West African countries, would also attend the ceremony.

The names of foreigners on the protocol list include Thales Henrique de Melo Gomes, Carlos Fernando Baptista Giovanna, Gabriela Tuas da Cruz, Marcelo Gonçalves Jardim, Aline rosa de Oliveira, Celso Soares de Miranda Filho and Daniel Oliveira (journalist), all from Brazil, as well as Julie Viana from France

Ogunmola, who was flanked by the Chief of Staff to Alaafin, Mr. Rotimi Osuntola and Mogaji of the ruling royal house, Chief Adediwura Owoade, also said the coronation is an event in which the Oyo State Government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, is fully involved.

According to him, adequate arrangements have been made for security and crowd control before, during and after the ceremony, which will also be witnessed by important personalities from all walks of life across Nigeria.

Ogunmola stated that the coronation ceremony would be preceded by a series of activities in three phases; pre-coronation events, coronation events and post-coronation events, which will run from Monday, March 31, 2025, to Saturday, April 12, 2025.

He made it known that the main coronation events would be held at Olivet Baptist Height, which is made up of highly important personalities and the venue would be accessed by access cards specially designed for the occasion.

Ogunmola stated that 10 other locations have been created for reception and entertainment of guests on the coronation day. He added that the coronation would be streamed live and seamlessly to the 10 locations from the main venue, and attendees would watch the event on the LCD screens.

The locations are OBHSO’s Field Ladigbolu Grammar School, Labamba Hotel, AUD Primary School at Alagbon/Owode, Methodist Primary School at Apaara, LA Town School Saabo, N A Town School at Isale Oyo, Oba Adeyemi Mini Stadium at Ode Aremo, ADS Primary School at Agunpopo and Old Oyo National Park.